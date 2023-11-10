Northbrook students celebrate service members with annual Veterans Day ceremony

Each year on Nov. 11, Americans celebrate those who've served in the U.S. military with an observance of Veterans Day.

While parades and processions are planned for Saturday in Richton Park and Aurora, some communities began their celebrations on Friday.

At Northbrook junior high, students continued a decade-long tradition of hosting the annual American Legion Post 791 Veterans Day ceremony.

The program featured performances by the Northbrook junior high chamber orchestra, philharmonic orchestra and concert choir. The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute.