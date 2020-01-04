Northern Illinois holds off Buffalo 73-72

Eugene German matched his season high with 26 points as Northern Illinois held off a late rally by Buffalo to defeat the defending Mid-American Conference champs 73-72.

The win was Northern Illinois' first in Buffalo since 2003.

German moved into second place on the NIU career scoring list with 1,859 points.

Buffalo's Jayvon Graves hit two free throws that put the Bulls ahead 72-71 with 33.5 seconds on the clock.

The Bulls forced five turnovers during a 9-0 late-game run.

Trenton Hankerson made two free throws -- his only points of the game -- to put NIU back on top for the win, 73-72.