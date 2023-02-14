Northern Illinois University marks 15 years since deadly mass shooting

Expand / Collapse search

By Fox 32 News
Illinois
DEKALB, Ill. - Tuesday marks 15 years since the deadly shooting at Northern Illinois University. 

Students Gayle Dubowski, 20; Catalina Garcia, 20; Daniel Parmenter, 20; Julianna Gehant, 32; and Ryanne Mace, 19, were killed Feb. 14, 2008 when a gunman entered an ocean sciences class and began shooting

Twenty one more people were wounded before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

The families of the victims asked the university not to hold any ceremonies today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.