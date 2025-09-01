Northern lights possible in Chicago skies tonight

article

A geomagnetic storm could make the northern lights visible in the Chicago area late Monday into early Tuesday.

What we know:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for a G2-level event, considered moderate on the five-level G-scale.

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, is usually visible only near the poles. But strong solar storms can push the glow farther south, sometimes into the Midwest.

Forecast:

Skies will be clear tonight into early Tuesday morning, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to see the spectacle.

To maximize your chances:

Find a dark spot away from city lights.

Look north along the horizon.

Be patient—auroras can flicker in and out quickly.

Keep expectations realistic—photos online often look more vivid than what the naked eye sees.

What you can do:

For updates, visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center or spaceweather.com.