Northern lights possible in Chicago skies tonight

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 1, 2025 12:11pm CDT
Northern Lights over Chicago | Jake Hamilton

The Brief

    • A moderate G2 geomagnetic storm could make the northern lights visible in the Chicago area late Monday into early Tuesday.
    • Clear skies are expected, giving residents a good chance to spot the aurora on the northern horizon.
    • Experts advise finding dark locations away from city lights, looking north, and managing expectations since the display may be faint or brief.

CHICAGO - A geomagnetic storm could make the northern lights visible in the Chicago area late Monday into early Tuesday.

What we know:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for a G2-level event, considered moderate on the five-level G-scale.

Aurora likelihood | NOAA

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, is usually visible only near the poles. But strong solar storms can push the glow farther south, sometimes into the Midwest.

Forecast:

Skies will be clear tonight into early Tuesday morning, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to see the spectacle.

The video below is dated but explains the science behind the northern lights.

A rare northern lights show could light up Chicago skies tonight—here’s how to see it.

To maximize your chances:

  • Find a dark spot away from city lights.
  • Look north along the horizon.
  • Be patient—auroras can flicker in and out quickly.
  • Keep expectations realistic—photos online often look more vivid than what the naked eye sees.

What you can do:

For updates, visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center or spaceweather.com.

The Source: The information in this article came from NOAA and previous FOX 32 reporting.

