Northern lights possible in Chicago skies tonight
CHICAGO - A geomagnetic storm could make the northern lights visible in the Chicago area late Monday into early Tuesday.
What we know:
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for a G2-level event, considered moderate on the five-level G-scale.
Aurora likelihood | NOAA
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, is usually visible only near the poles. But strong solar storms can push the glow farther south, sometimes into the Midwest.
Forecast:
Skies will be clear tonight into early Tuesday morning, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to see the spectacle.
The video below is dated but explains the science behind the northern lights.
To maximize your chances:
- Find a dark spot away from city lights.
- Look north along the horizon.
- Be patient—auroras can flicker in and out quickly.
- Keep expectations realistic—photos online often look more vivid than what the naked eye sees.
What you can do:
For updates, visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center or spaceweather.com.
The Source: The information in this article came from NOAA and previous FOX 32 reporting.