Northern lights may be visible again in Chicagoland

Residents in the Chicagoland area might be treated to another rare view of the northern lights on Thursday night and early Friday morning, thanks to a favorable forecast.

Clear skies are expected across the region, giving skywatchers a good chance of seeing the aurora borealis. Temperatures will drop into the 40s in the suburbs and stay in the 50s closer to Chicago, making for a crisp and cool evening.

What we know

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun will reach Earth's atmosphere on Thursday, creating a geomagnetic storm – which fuels the aurora.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts the storm will reach a G-4 rating – or become a "severe" geomagnetic storm. The highest rating on the geomagnetic scale is G-5.

Tips for viewing the northern lights

Go north.

Go to areas with less light pollution. You can use this map to find the best spots near you.

Often, the best times to see the aurora are closer to midnight.

The spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.

After tonight’s light show, summerlike warmth will return on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and gusty southwest winds pushing temperatures into the lower 80s. However, a cold front is expected to move through Friday night, bringing cooler, more seasonable weather for the weekend.

Highs over the weekend will settle in the 60s, with a slight chance of scattered showers, though much of the area will remain dry with partly sunny skies. For those heading out to watch or participate in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, conditions look promising, with morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, fall weather will take hold with highs only reaching the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered rain is possible on Monday, but sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 9 contributed to this report.