$150 million investment announced for northwest Indiana Catholic schools

The Diocese of Gary Catholic School System has received a historic $150 million investment from the Big Shoulders Fund, donated by the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation.

This marks the largest donation ever received by the Diocese, which plans to use the funds in several key areas, including supplementing pay for teachers, principals, and other staff members to help retain educators.

The investment aims to enhance the viability of the school system by making educational opportunities more attractive to prospective families.

"We know that access to high-quality, values-based education is as important as anything that we can support, and our efforts would not be complete without a deep commitment to the Catholic schools that have been a critical part of the fabric of Northwest Indiana for many, many decades. The Diocese of Gary has built a great base of K-12 education across the region, serving more than 6,000 of our students and rapidly growing," said Bill Hanna, Executive Director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation.

The Diocese also plans to use the funds for new curriculum enhancements and growth opportunities at their schools.

Leaders emphasized that this investment is fundamentally about supporting the students.