Northwest Indiana deals with heavy snow, blistering winds in latest winter blast

The Brief Northwest Indiana was hit by heavy snow and strong winds while Chicago stayed clear and sunny. A 30-vehicle pileup shut down part of the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County, and lake-effect snow made travel difficult in Porter County. Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills remain in the area.



While Chicago is snow-free today with clear sunny skies, it was another story in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

The worst of it hit Wednesday afternoon with heavy snow, strong winds and slick roads, creating hazardous conditions.

In Elkhart County, on the eastbound toll road there was a 30-car pileup. Troopers say at least 10 semis were involved. It started with one crash which led to several others, shutting down the eastbound side of I-80 near the Bristol Toll Plaza completely.

On Thursday, the lake-effect snow machine was up and running early in Porter County, hitting Portage in the overnight hours with heavy blowing snow — making travel a real challenge.

There was a break for several hours but the snow returned in Chesterton, looking fairly impressive for a short time due to the wind.

One local resident called it "no big deal". Another said he noticed about 10 spin-outs yesterday and offered advice for those less schooled on driving in these conditions.

Kevin Dolar said the key is waiting until there are no other cars near you, and tapping your brakes to test the conditions.

With the snow moving east, residents in northwest Indiana still face bitter cold with feels like temperatures in the single digits.