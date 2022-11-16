Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana: 'My favorite time of the year'

It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana, where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night.

For some, it was a very welcome mid-November treat.

"All year I've been waiting for it," said Jackson Syren of A+ Inc., which clears snow for dozens of commercial clients in the area. "I love this time of year. It's my favorite time."

Syren has been itching to get back into his pick-up truck and put it into plow mode.

"The more snow, the better for us; make more money," said Syren.

The snow started coming down at about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and dumped about two inches within an hour.

"Then it kinda tapered off the last couple hours, and now it stopped," said Jackson's father and co-worker, Todd. "As far as lake effect, you never know what's going to happen. Sometimes it stops, next thing you know it'll be a band. Hitting one city, but if you go 10 minutes away, nothing!"

"Hopefully we get some more tomorrow," said Jackson.

The grass was still covered, but the roadways were in good shape Wednesday night, thanks in part to the surface temperature, which in mid-November, is still relatively warm.