Northwest Side armed robbery spree: Chicago police looking for 2-5 suspects

Chicago police are looking for multiple suspects in a string of armed robberies that happened within minutes of each other on the Northwest Side.

The robberies happened at these times and locations, shared below:

8:45 a.m., Feb. 16 in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue

8:46 a.m., Feb. 16 in the 3300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

8:55 a.m., Feb. 16 in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue

8:56 a.m., Feb. 16 in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue

9:00 a.m., Feb. 16 in the 4800 block of West Dakin Street

9:30 a.m., Feb. 16 in the 2600 block of North Parkside Avenue

Police believe there are two to five suspects between the ages of 15 and 25.

All of them were wearing black ski masks, black joggers, black jeans, black hoodies and white gloves during the robberies. They were also armed with black handguns with extended magazines.

The suspects were traveling in a gray Jeep Cherokee and demanded personal property from their victims, such was wallets, flowers, credit cards, cash, purses, etc., according to officials.

In one of the incidents, police say the suspects pistol-whipped a victim, causing head injuries that required medical treatment.

In another one of the robberies, the suspects told the victims, "give us your money" and "we know you got money."

Residents and businesses in the area are urged to be more vigilant and cautious of their surroundings.

If you witness suspicious behavior, call 911 immediately. Anyone with more information on these incidents is urged to call CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Area 5 at 312-746-7394.