Northwest Side neighbors urge city to clear out Gompers Park homeless camp

Residents on Chicago’s Northwest Side are calling for action as a homeless encampment in Gompers Park continues to grow, causing concern among locals who say the park is no longer safe, especially for children.

The camp, located near Pulaski and Foster avenues, has expanded in the past two years, with more tents appearing near the park's basketball courts. A group of residents has formed a coalition called "Restore Gompers Park," seeking the city’s intervention to restore safety and accessibility to the green space.

The issue has sparked a community meeting tonight at 7 p.m., hosted by 39th Ward Alderwoman Samantha Nugent. The city's chief homelessness officer is expected to attend the meeting, which will take place at the Salvation Army’s Mayfair Community Church on Pulaski Road.

Residents say they’ve noticed fewer families using the park due to safety concerns, and they want the city to take steps to address the growing encampment. The group is hoping for more city support to find housing solutions for those in the camp, while also reclaiming the space for the community.

City officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office, have not yet provided a statement on the situation.