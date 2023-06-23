Northwest Side residents warned after series of armed robberies, carjackings

Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents after a string of armed robberies and carjackings this week across several neighborhoods.

In at least seven incidents since Monday night, two-to-three gunmen approached suspects and stole their property and vehicles at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in a dark gray Chrysler 300.

The robberies and carjackings took place at the following times in the neighborhoods of Horner Park, Irving Woods, North Center, Lake View and West Town:

At 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of North Western Avenue

At 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North Western Avenue

At 6:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Irving Park Road

At 6:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of North Wolcott Avenue

At 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 Block of North Southport Avenue

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 Block of North Paulina Avenue

At 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 Block of West Augusta Boulevard

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.