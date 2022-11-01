Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies

Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side.

At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.

After robbing the victim, the suspects then punch, slap or strike the victim with the handgun, police said. The attackers then flee the scene in a gray sedan.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The robberies and carjackings took place at the following times and locations:

At 6:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Albany Street in Logan Square

At 6:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Schubert Avenue in Logan Square

At 7:03 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Schubert Avenue in Logan Square

At 7:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Leland Avenue in Albany Park

At 7:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Crystal Street in Humboldt Park

At 7:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Homan Avenue in Humboldt Park

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.