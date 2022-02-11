Northwest Side residents warned of recent armed carjackings

Chicago police issued a community alert Friday to Northwest Side residents after a trio of recent armed carjackings.

In each incident, a gunman approaches a victim while they are in or near their vehicle, shows a handgun and demands the victim's property and vehicle.

The gunman then flees the scene in the stolen vehicle. The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

At 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 2700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Logan Square

At 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4900 block of North Whipple Street in Hollywood Park

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb 4 in the 5800 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

