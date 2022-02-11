Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Side residents warned of recent armed carjackings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

Lightfoot says half the people arrested for carjackings are juveniles

The rise in Chicago carjackings was under the microscope on Monday.

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Friday to Northwest Side residents after a trio of recent armed carjackings.

In each incident, a gunman approaches a victim while they are in or near their vehicle, shows a handgun and demands the victim's property and vehicle.

The gunman then flees the scene in the stolen vehicle. The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

  • At 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 2700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Logan Square
  • At 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4900 block of North Whipple Street in Hollywood Park
  • At 11:30 p.m. on Feb 4 in the 5800 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP