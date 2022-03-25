Northwest Side residents warned of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Northwest Side residents Friday after a string of armed robberies in March.
In each incident, victims are approached by a gunman who demands their personal property such as purses, wallets, cash, credit cards and cellphones, according to CPD.
The gunman then drives away in a brown or burgundy SUV, police said.
In one of the robberies, the victim was beaten up by the gunman.
The robberies took place at the following times and locations:
- At 9:40 p.m. March 1 in the 6000 block of West Belden Avenue in Belmont Central
- At 6:10 p.m. March 4 in the 7000 block of West Altgeld Street in Montclare
- At 5:45 p.m. March 11 in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine in Albany Park
- At 6:25 p.m. March 11 in the 4700 block of North Tripp Avenue in Mayfair
- At 8:57 p.m. March 21 in the 3400 block of North Monticello Avenue in Avondale
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.