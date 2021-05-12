Northwest, Southwest side Catholic parishes to merge in restructuring effort

Catholic parishes on the Northwest and Southwest sides will consolidate as part of restructuring efforts by the Chicago Archdiocese.

The redesign will impact churches in the Wicker Square and Greater Ashburn groupings, which will merge to form new united parishes.

None of the churches will be closed.

Changes are expected to go into effect no later than July 1.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officials announced Wednesday that some of the youngest students in Catholic schools around Chicago will have the opportunity to be immersed in a foreign language.

The Archdiocese is partnering with the University of Notre Dame to offer intense preschool programs in Spanish, Polish, or Mandarin Chinese.

Advertisement

The program will start at 10 schools across the area with the plan to expand it across the archdiocese.