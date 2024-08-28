Northwestern cheerleader drops lawsuit alleging groping by intoxicated fans and alumni

The Brief Northwestern cheerleader Hayden Richardson has voluntarily dismissed her federal lawsuit against the university, which alleged groping by intoxicated fans and alumni at school events. Richardson’s 2021 lawsuit detailed instances of harassment, claiming the cheer coach required female cheerleaders to interact with powerful donors and reported inappropriate touching by older men in 2018 and 2019. Northwestern University stated they have always maintained that Richardson’s claims should be dismissed and reaffirmed their commitment to a safe and discrimination-free environment following the case's dismissal.



A Northwestern cheerleader who filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the university alleging that she was groped by intoxicated fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events has decided to drop the case.

In the federal lawsuit filed in January 2021, Hayden Richardson detailed repeated instances where she says she was harassed. She alleged that the team's cheer coach at the time required female cheerleaders to "mingle" with powerful donors to help the school bring in more money.

Richardson also said older men touched her breasts and buttocks over her uniform during encounters in 2018 and 2019.

Now, Richardson has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against the university.

According to a docket entry made on Tuesday, the case was dismissed with prejudice and the status hearing of Oct. 8 has been vacated.

Northwestern University released the following statement regarding the dismissal:

"Since Hayden Richardson’s lawsuit was filed over three years ago, Northwestern has steadfastly maintained that her claims should be dismissed. She has now voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against all defendants. The university is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of our community are safe, secure and free from discrimination or harassment in any form."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.