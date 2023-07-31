Northwestern hazing scandal: 2 more former football players file suit

Northwestern University is now facing two new lawsuits from the hazing scandal that has rocked their athletics department.

On Monday, attorneys from Levin & Perconti and Ben Crump filed two more lawsuits, one for former football player Warren Long and another John Doe.

Both players allege they were sexually abused as freshmen during pre-season training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Among the allegations, Long said he was attacked and sexually abused during hazing rituals at Camp Kenosha in 2013. He was forced to participate in a sexualized hazing ritual called the "car wash" along with the "Gatorade Shake Challenge."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"With each filing, we have a clearer picture of the routine abuse that occurred in Northwestern’s football program and continues to haunt these young men," Crump said in a statement. "The code of silence has been broken. The brave survivors filing these lawsuits are standing up to their alleged abusers and the institutions that reportedly allowed this twisted culture to prevail."

The university is already facing multiple lawsuits across many sports teams right now.