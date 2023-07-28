Another former Northwestern football player files lawsuit in hazing scandal

Yet another former Northwestern football player has filed suit against the school, alleging he was abused.

The former player says he was 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual abuse during a hazing incident.

Through the legal firm of Levin and Perconti, he says he was forced to play in games after suffering a concussion as well, and that the treatment led to mental health issues.

"This was childhood sexual abuse and it led to serious mental health issues for the player during his time at Northwestern which coaches chose to ignore for the most part," said Margaret Battersby Black, managing partner at Levin & Perconti. "As a 17-year-old freshman, he was targeted for numerous acts of sexually abusive hazing."

Counting Friday's filing, Northwestern is facing at least six lawsuits in connection to the scandal.

In the wake of the allegations, Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald and head baseball coach Jim Foster.