Northwestern hazing scandal: 2 more former football players sue university

Two former Northwestern University football players joined the growing list of men filing lawsuits against the school in connection to the recent hazing scandal.

Tom Carnifax, and "John Doe 3" are the sixth and seventh former players represented by Attorney Ben Crump and Levin & Perconti to file lawsuits against Northwestern University in the past 10 days.

Each complainant represented by Levin & Perconti accuse the Northwestern of three counts of negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and well-being and violation of Illinois’ Gender Violence Act.

Attorneys say more lawsuits will be filed in the coming days and weeks.

Carnifax is the fifth named player to file a lawsuit against Northwestern. He played defensive end and several other positions for Northwestern from 2016-2019 and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

His lawsuit alleges that he was a victim of sexual, physical and emotional hazing that began his freshman year at Camp Kenosha.

Featured article

He also alleges that he was bullied, belittled and ostracized by coaches due to injuries he suffered while playing for Northwestern. The combination caused him to feel worthless, depressed and anxious and ultimately led to his decision to receive mental health therapy in the spring of 2016. Despite his declining mental health, Carnifax continued to undergo grueling treatment and hazing by the coaching staff and some of his teammates.

The complaint alleges as an incoming freshman, Carnifax was forced to participate in various Northwestern sexualized hazing rituals including "the naked pass rush" and the "Car Wash." Similarly described by other victims, players lined up naked, covered in soap, spinning around at the entrance of the showers and the first-year players were forced to rub up against the line of men to get to their showers.

Attorneys say Carnifax suffered extreme embarrassment and humiliation and emotional suffering following these public displays.

Carnifax alleges he was told by coaches that he was a waste of space when he was injured from playing. He was even accused of faking the injuries by coaches and teammates.

Like other players who have filed complaints, he alleges he would be called an "eater and shitter" by coaching staff because he had no value to the team when injured.

The coaching staff did not take most player injuries seriously and oftentimes players were told to play through them, according to the complainants.

In one incident, it wasn't until Carnifax began stumbling on the field after a hit to the head that he was taken out of play. He was then diagnosed with a concussion by the athletic training staff.

According to the complaint, coaches made Carnifax feel worthless the entire time at Northwestern. It caused mental health issues that he continues to suffer from today.