Northwestern Medicine To launch new Thoracic Institute amid increasing demand for lung care
CHICAGO - Northwestern Medicine is launching a new thoracic institute to meet the growing demand of patient lung care.
Northwestern became a global leader last year, after successfully performing the firsts COVID-19 lung transplant in the country.
Since then, the hospital staff has completed more than 30 additional transplants, which is the highest number performed at any health system in the world.
The new Canning Thoracic Institute is supported by a $20 million donation from John and Rita Canning.