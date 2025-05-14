Northwestern faces new federal investigation over reported treatment of Jewish students

The Brief The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investigating Northwestern University over alleged discrimination against Jewish students. The probe follows campus protests after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and claims the university failed to maintain a nondiscriminatory environment. Northwestern is already facing other federal investigations and funding freezes under the Trump administration.



Northwestern University is now under a new federal investigation, this time by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, over allegations it failed to protect Jewish students during and after protests on campus in recent years.

What we know:

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights confirmed it has opened a Title VI investigation into Northwestern, based on a complaint filed by an unnamed advocacy organization.

The group alleges that the university did not uphold its obligations to prevent discrimination based on race, color, or national origin—including perceived Jewish identity—during campus protests that followed the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

In a statement, Acting OCR Director Anthony Archeval said, "OCR is committed to ensuring students’ education, safety, and well-being are not disrupted due to discrimination at institutions funded by taxpayer dollars."

This marks the latest in a series of federal actions targeting Northwestern. The Department of Education launched a separate investigation in February, and in March, a congressional probe began focusing on the university’s legal clinic.

The Trump administration has also frozen roughly $790 million in federal funding to the school and halted operations at about 100 research labs.

What they're saying:

Last month, 108 Jewish faculty and staff members at Northwestern denounced the Trump administration's actions. They also pushed back against federal claims that Jewish students feel unsafe at Northwestern.

"As Jews who walk the campus every day and teach in its classrooms, we can reliably report that this depiction bears little resemblance to life at Northwestern. Some of us have been disappointed at times by Northwestern’s response to campus events. We recognize that antisemitism is present on college campuses, as it is in the world. Yet a fair-minded assessment would reveal a faculty and a university administration committed to the education of our students through rigorous and respectful debate."

What's next:

Federal officials say the new investigation could lead to additional restrictions.

