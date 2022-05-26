Northwestern professor says federal assault weapons ban would save many lives

A professor from Northwestern who studies mass shootings says you can't blame mental illness.

She says access to assault weapons is key.

In the Texas shooting — like similar tragedies — the shooter used assault style weapons.

Dr. Lori Post at the Northwestern School of Medicine says her research shows a federal assault weapons ban would save many lives.

That ban expired in 2004, and Post says shootings and deaths increased significantly.

"We could have prevented 30 mass shootings that killed almost 400 people and injured more than 1000 people. So basically, if we had maintained that same trajectory, we can see that we would have shaved off all these additional mass shootings. So they wouldn't have completely gone away, but they would have significantly been reduced," said Dr. Post.



Post also says most shooters are not mentally ill — just angry and hateful.

