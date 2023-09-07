Northwestern football stadium overhaul faces public opposition

The proposal to overhaul Northwestern University's football stadium drew a large public turnout on Wednesday night, with the majority of participants expressing their opposition to the plans.

The proposed stadium overhaul, in addition to hosting home football games, envisions the stadium's year-round use for various events, including concerts.

A local law firm, representing numerous property owners residing near the stadium, submitted a letter to the city of Evanston. The letter argues that municipal code regulations necessitate Northwestern to seek re-zoning, rather than the zoning amendment they have applied for.

One public comment during the hearing asserted that the existing stadium is eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and should not be demolished. Another voiced concerns over noise and traffic related to hosting concerts in the neighborhood.

Conversely, a resident living three blocks away from the proposed new stadium expressed support for the project, highlighting its potential to boost economic activity and increase tax revenues.

The estimated cost of the $800 million project is expected to be funded by private donors, contingent upon approval from Evanston's City Council.