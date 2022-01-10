Northwestern, U. of Chicago accused of limiting financial aid for students

Northwestern University, The University of Chicago and other top schools are accused of working together to limit financial aid for students.

A lawsuit was filed this week in Illinois against 16 universities across the US.

Five former students are accusing the schools of using the same formula to offer financial aid to students rather than trying to attract students with generous offers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Yale has responded saying it is 100 percent compliant with all laws. Other schools have declined to comment so far.