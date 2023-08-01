Northwestern hazing scandal: Ex-U.S. AG to lead investigation into university's athletic department

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is joining the investigation into recent hazing allegations at Northwestern University.

The school announced Tuesday that Lynch will lead an independent review in how the university reports and responds to potential misconduct in its athletics programs, including hazing, bullying and discrimination.

"Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period," Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a statement. "I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities."

Schill went on to say the university will provide the necessary resources and support to protect the safety of its students.

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during a Naturalization Ceremony for new US Citizens at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, November 17, 2016. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As part of her review, Lynch will use feedback from faculty, staff, students and alumni to determine whether the culture of Northwestern's athletics program is consistent with the university's missions and values, the statement said.

"The Athletics Department welcomes this review as a critical tool in identifying the additional steps Northwestern can take to eradicate hazing. By making the results of her review public, we hope our entire community will be better informed and guided as we all work to address this critical issue in college athletics," Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Derrick Gragg said.

The independent investigation comes after several lawsuits were filed against the Evanston university over hazing allegations in the football team and other sports.

University officials said Lynch will begin her review immediately, and will provide updates throughout the process to Schill and the school's Board of Trustees' Audit and Risk Committee.

The results of Lynch's review will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation.