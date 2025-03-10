Northwestern University hospitality workers strike over wages, pensions

The Brief Hundreds of Northwestern University hospitality workers went on strike Monday. The union says they’ve been without a contract for six months and want better wages and pensions. Northwestern says the latest offer includes 16% raises, back pay, and increased pension contributions.



Hospitality workers at Northwestern University in Evanston are on strike.

What we know:

Hundreds of cooks, catering workers, cashiers, and dishwashers walked off the job Monday, hitting the picket line. They are all employed by Compass Group.

Unite Here Local 1 said its members have been without a contract for six months and are demanding higher wages and increased pension contributions.

The Daily Northwestern reported that two dining halls had to close Monday due to the strike.

University officials called the workers vital members of the community but noted that the union did not vote on Compass’s most recent offer before approving the strike.

Northwestern said the offer included 16% raises, back pay bonuses, 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days, and an 80% increase in pension contributions.

What they're saying:

"We understand the importance of the ongoing contract negotiations and hope for a swift and equitable resolution," a statement from Northwestern Media Relations said.