Northwestern University shuttle bus struck by suspected bullet

A Northwestern University shuttle bus was struck by a suspected bullet Friday night while traveling near Loyola University's lakeshore campus.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, when a single projectile hit the driver-side windshield of the bus, the university said.

The shuttle driver from WeDriveU suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass, but no other injuries were reported.

At the time, about 15 passengers were on board.

Chicago police officers responded to the scene and are working with Northwestern University Police to investigate the incident.

"Based on the information available, we do not believe that the incident was targeted," said Bruce A. Lewis, Chief of Police and Senior Associate Vice President at Northwestern.

The incident took place outside the Northwestern campus, and university officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northwestern University Police Department at 847-491-3456.