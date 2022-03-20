Not as much sunshine Monday, but Chicago's weather will warm to about 70 degrees

Chicago's weather forecast looks good for Monday, though the rest of the week is not great weather-wise.

FOX 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that temperatures will stay mild overnight Sunday into Monday, falling into the mid-40's.

The Chicago area will not see much sunshine on Monday, but temperatures will warm back up to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday's high will be in the low 50's.

There will be extended stretch of wet weather starting early Tuesday morning and continuing through Thursday.

