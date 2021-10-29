Push to overturn Lightfoot's vaccine status requirement fails

Chicago alderpeople did not get enough support to overturn the mayor's vaccine status requirement Friday.

Only 13 people voted against Mayor Lightfoot.

In order for the ordinance to pass, 26 votes were needed.

The mayor's rule requires all city workers to share their vaccine status in a portal.

Lightfoot announced on Friday that 90-percent of city workers have sent in their information.

Five Chicago police officers are getting paid once again after changing their mind, and giving their information.

Thirty officers still remain on a no-pay status.