Now hiring: TSA, Raging Waves, Six Flags looking for new workers across Chicago area

With the summer season just around the corner, local businesses are beginning to hire in mass.

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring. The TSA will host a two-day recruiting event, starting on Tuesday at the Hilton Rosemont.

Available positions include security support assistants and transportation security officers.

Participants of this week's recruiting event will be able to complete the application process and participate in a structured interview. You will need a resume and two forms of identification.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and have a high school diploma or GED.

Meanwhile, with summer quickly approaching, Illinois’ largest water park is also hiring.

Yorkville's Raging Waves plans to open for the 2023 season on June 3. The park is currently hiring for summer positions, including lifeguards. You can apply online.

At the same time, Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens this weekend, and they are still hiring as well.