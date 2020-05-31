Numerous suburbs set curfews as officials brace for unrest

Several Chicago suburbs declared curfews Sunday evening as communities in the area braced for more potential civil unrest following a weekend of protests and looting in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The majority of the reported curfews are in the south suburbs, according to Cook County officials. The communities of Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Country Club Hills, Chicago Ridge, Calumet Park, and Alsip have curfews going into effect at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

Looting was reported in Chicago and across the suburbs on Sunday.

Evergreen Park’s curfew went into effect at 5 p.m., Blue Island’s started at 7 p.m. and Calumet City and Tinley Park have curfews that started at 8 p.m.

“The Village of Orland Park is working diligently to protect life and property. To those who seek to exploit the injustice to George Floyd in order to sow chaos and destruction, you are not welcome,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a statement. “The First Amendment protects the right to peaceful assembly. That form of protest is always welcome in Orland Park. However, purposeful destruction of property, theft and any criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

In the west suburbs, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin declared a state of emergency and an 8:30 p.m. curfew. Interstate 88 ramps to Aurora have been shut down, and drivers will have to show residential or employment identification to enter from the interstate, Irvin’s office said.

Advertisement

Oak Park’s curfew is set to take hold at 9 p.m., according to village officials.

Berwyn and Bartlett had curfews start at 8 p.m., and Brookfield’s started at 6 p.m., Cook County officials said.