Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from FRI 7:48 PM CST until SAT 2:00 AM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
8
Tornado Warning
until FRI 10:30 PM CST, Lake County
Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:04 PM CST until FRI 10:30 PM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:30 PM CST, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SAT 4:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 7:45 PM CST until SAT 2:00 AM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County

Nurse charged with manslaughter in death of disabled child

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:44PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Scott County say they have filed criminal charges against a nurse after the death of a disabled child he was caring for.

David Weatherhead is facing three counts of manslaughter for the death. Prosecutors say Weatherhead was the sole home healthcare nurse for the child before the child's unexpected death.

During a 12-hour shift, prosecutors say the child's ventilator alarm sounded 93 times but was manually reset each time by Weatherhead.

The child had been dead for an estimated three hours before the night nurse showed up at 6 p.m. that day. Weatherhead had not contacted anyone prior to the night nurse's arrival, prosecutors say.