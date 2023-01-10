Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police

article

A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating.

Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.

On Saturday, Sheriff’s Police Street Crimes Suppression Unit investigators received information that McCree planned to bring narcotics to a man she was dating who is in custody at Cook County Jail.

On the same day, a sheriff's police investigator contacted McCree posing as the person who would provide her the drugs and discussed where to meet.

McCree was taken into custody at her workplace after she met the investigator, who provided her with an envelope containing what she believed to be illegal drugs.

McCree told investigators that she became involved in a romantic relationship with the individual in custody while he was being treated at the hospital she worked at.

Her bond was set at $75,000, and she is currently being held in custody at the jail.