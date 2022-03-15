Nurses rally in Oak Brook, call for safe staffing requirements in hospitals

Nurses rallied in Oak Brook Tuesday for safe staffing requirements in hospitals.

"Safe staffing saves lives," the nurses said.

The rally was held outside the Offices of the Joint Commission, which is the organization in charge of health care standards in the United States.

The nurses say that they are being overworked and forced to care for too many patients at once.

"Obviously safe staffing is great for patients, but we should also think of ourselves. Because without us, they can't get care. And the Joint Commission knows that and they are trying to take advantage of our generosity and our calling," a nurse said.

The nurses want the Joint Commission to require hospitals and nursing homes to meet safe staffing levels and share data on whether local hospitals are meeting those requirements or not.