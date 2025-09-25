NW Indiana man faces child porn charges

article

The Brief Timothy John Olson, 36, of Burns Harbor was arrested on child pornography charges after a yearlong investigation. Authorities say a forensic review of his seized devices uncovered child sexual abuse material. He faces two Level 5 felony counts and one Level 6 felony count of possession of child pornography.



A northwest Indiana man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges following a yearlong investigation that began in Illinois, authorities said.

What we know:

Timothy John Olson, 36, was taken into custody during a traffic stop and booked into the Porter County Jail, according to Indiana State Police. He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography as a Level 5 felony and one count as a Level 6 felony.

The investigation started last year when the Lake County (Illinois) State’s Attorney's Office received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about several Kik Messenger accounts.

After issuing several search warrants and subpoenas, investigators determined Olson was living in Burns Harbor and shifted the case to the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

A February search warrant led to the seizure of several electronic devices, and a forensic review by the Indiana State Police later uncovered child sexual abuse material, officials said.