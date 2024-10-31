NW Side businesses warned after series of smash-and-grabs
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Northwest Side businesses after a series of burglaries last weekend.
In each burglary, a group of four-to-five people broke the front glass door or a side window to get inside the business, according to police. The suspects then stole cash boxes and registers before fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Altima.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
- Between 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue in Cragin
- At 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park
- Between 11 p.m. Saturday to 3a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of North Harlem in Belmont Heights
- At 5:51 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue in Cragin
The suspects were wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.