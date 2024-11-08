Police alert Northwest Side businesses after series of late-night burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to business owners after a series of break-ins and burglaries last month on the Northwest Side.
In each burglary, four-to-five suspects wearing dark clothes, face masks and gloves broke the front glass door or side window of the business, according to a CPD community alert. Once inside, the suspects target cash boxes and registers. They then flee the scene in a black Nissan Altima.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations.
- Between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue.
- At 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 3100 block of West Montrose Avenue
- Between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 3 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 3700 block of North Harlem Avenue
- At 5:51 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.