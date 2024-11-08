Police alert Northwest Side businesses after series of late-night burglaries

article

The Brief Chicago police have alerted Northwest Side business owners to a series of burglaries where suspects have broken into stores to steal cash from registers and cash boxes. The burglaries, involving four to five masked suspects fleeing in a black Nissan Altima, occurred late at night in various locations.



Chicago police issued an alert to business owners after a series of break-ins and burglaries last month on the Northwest Side.

In each burglary, four-to-five suspects wearing dark clothes, face masks and gloves broke the front glass door or side window of the business, according to a CPD community alert. Once inside, the suspects target cash boxes and registers. They then flee the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations.

Between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue.

At 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 3100 block of West Montrose Avenue

Between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 3 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 3700 block of North Harlem Avenue

At 5:51 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.