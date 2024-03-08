Boy, 17, charged in string of Logan Square burglaries

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a string of burglaries dating back to last September in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of attempted burglary.

Police said he was part of a group who burglarized or tried to burglarize businesses at the following locations:

Sept. 29, 2023 in the 2800 block of North Central Park Avenue in Logan Square

At 3:47 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

Jan. 28 in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue

At 3:37 on Jan. 30 in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

Logan Square has experienced a rash of burglaries and armed robberies this month alone. Chicago police issued a business alert after four stores were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

No further information was provided.