Chicago crime: Victim robbed and shot on NW Side, CPD says

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of W. Fullerton Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m.

The victim was outside when he was robbed of his personal belongings, police said.

The offender shot the victim before fleeing the scene. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.