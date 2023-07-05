Convicted felon charged with possessing loaded gun, illegal drugs during traffic stop in Oak Brook

A convicted felon from Brighton Park was accused of possessing a loaded gun along with multiple illegal drugs following a traffic stop Tuesday.

Hector Durruthy, 51, was stopped by state police around 1:40 p.m. for driving 105 mph in a 60 mph-zone on I-88 in Oak Brook.

Police say there was an odor of cannabis during the traffic stop as well as cannabis shake in plain view.

His car was searched and police allegedly found a loaded .380 Taurus handgun in the center armrest area.

During the search they also found drugs including 44 grams of mushrooms, six grams of cocaine, three grams of purple methamphetamine, two bags of amphetamine pills, six MDMA pills and one gram of LSD paper tabs, according to officials.

He was arrested on scene.

"The law is very clear, as a convicted felon Mr. Durruthy is prohibited from possessing a firearm," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

He appeared at a bond hearing on Wednesday and his bond was set at $250,000 with 10 percent to apply.

Hector Durruthy | DuPage County States Attorney

Durruthy was charged with the following:

One count of armed violence

One count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon

Five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

His next court appearance is set for August 2.