3 Chicago men arrested with multiple loaded guns following high-speed police chase: prosecutors

Three men were charged after leading police on a high-speed chase from suburban Oak Brook to Chicago on Wednesday.

Jeremiah Dawson, 21, Travon Garland, 19, and Isaiah Dukes, 26, all of Chicago, were arrested in the 6400 block of West Higgins Avenue where police found several loaded weapons in their car following a pursuit.

Oak Brook police received information about a vehicle connected to a man who is suspected to be part of an investigation into an armed robbery at a jewelry store in New York.

Officers began surveillance on the vehicle, a blue Dodge, at a shopping center located at 2155 22nd Street. They followed the Dodge as it left the parking lot eastbound on 22nd Street.

(left to right) Jeremiah Dawson, Travon Garland, and Isaiah Dukes. Photos courtesy of DuPage County State's Attorney

Prosecutors say as officers followed the Dodge, it made several illegal maneuvers before it sped away at a high rate of speed westbound on 22nd Street.

Officers from multiple police departments became involved in the chase, as well as a Chicago Police Department helicopter.

Prosecutors say the Dodge eventually stopped in Union Ridge on Chicago's Northwest Side. Three men exited the vehicle and were arrested short after.

Police found a loaded Glock 29 with a laser, an extended magazine and a switch that converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and a loaded Glock 19 with a fifty-round drum magazine and a defaced serial number inside the Dodge.

When Dukes was arrested, he was wearing a necklace valued at approximately $90,000 that is believed to be connected to an armed robbery in New York.

Dawson was charged with one count of Armed Habitual Criminal, one count of Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon or Ammunition by a Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number.

Dukes was charged with one count of Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun, one count of Theft of Stolen Goods Exceeding $10,000 but not More Than $100,000 and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number.

Garland was charged with one count of Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon or Ammunition by a Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number.

The next court appearance for all three men was scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024.