Chicago woman bit officer after pair stole fragrances from Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack: prosecutors

Two Chicago women have been charged with stealing more than $1,400 from Nordstom Rack in Oak Brook on Wednesday, with one of them allegedly biting a police officer as she was taken into custody.

Around 1:45 p.m., prosecutors say an Oak Brook police officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Nordstom Rack that had an out-of-state license plate and was left running and unoccupied.

Minutes later, two women were seen exiting the store carrying shopping bags filled with stolen fragrances, prosecutors said. The items were worth about $1,471.

When confronted by police, the women allegedly dropped the bags of merchandise and tried to run away on foot. As 25-year-old Destiny Jackson was tackled by an officer, she allegedly bit the officer.

The other suspect, identified as 30-year-old Alexis Glenn, was taken into custody about 200 yards away from the scene.

Destiny Jackson and Alexis Glenn

"The allegations that these two women drove to the Nordstrom Rack store and left their car running in the parking lot while they helped themselves to more than $1,400 worth of merchandise and simply walked out without paying, are shocking," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Even more disturbing is the allegation that Jackson bit an officer, breaking his skin, as she was being arrested."

"It’s disgusting that the suspect bit an officer attempting to elude arrest and I’m grateful he was not severely injured," added Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis.

Jackson's bond was set at $20,000 – and Glenn's bond is $10,000. Their next court appearance is Oct. 5.