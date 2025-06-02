Cook County crime: Second man charged in Oak Forest shooting, police say
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A second man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in suburban Oak Forest last month.
What we know:
Rashee Wyrick, of Chicago, was charged with the first-degree murder of Edward Lewis, according to the Oak Forest Police Department.
Rashee Wyrick (Oak Forest Police Department)
Police had already arrested Michael Protho, 30, also of Chicago, on a first-degree murder charge last month.
The shooting death of Lewis took place on May 23 in a home in the 15500 block of Long Avenue, police said.
Wyrick, 32, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
What we don't know:
Police did not give details about the circumstances of the shooting or what, if any, connection Wyrick has with the victim or the other suspect.