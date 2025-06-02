Cook County crime: Second man charged in Oak Forest shooting, police say

The Brief A second man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of Edward Lewis, 53, in Oak Forest last month. Rashee Wyrick, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, police said. Michael Protho, 30, has already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.



A second man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in suburban Oak Forest last month.

What we know:

Rashee Wyrick, of Chicago, was charged with the first-degree murder of Edward Lewis, according to the Oak Forest Police Department.

Rashee Wyrick (Oak Forest Police Department)

Police had already arrested Michael Protho, 30, also of Chicago, on a first-degree murder charge last month.

The shooting death of Lewis took place on May 23 in a home in the 15500 block of Long Avenue, police said.

Wyrick, 32, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

What we don't know:

Police did not give details about the circumstances of the shooting or what, if any, connection Wyrick has with the victim or the other suspect.