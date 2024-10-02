Chicago man carjacked teen girl at gunpoint at Oak Lawn Jewel Osco: police

A Chicago man was arrested last week after allegedly carjacking a teenage girl at gunpoint at an Oak Lawn Jewel Osco.

On Sept. 28, a teenage girl was sitting inside her parked vehicle in the Jewel Osco parking lot at 8801 S. Ridgeland Ave. when she was approached by a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun, according to police.

The suspect repeatedly ordered the girl to exit the vehicle, threatening to shoot her. The girl got out of the car and ran as the man fled the scene, driving off in her vehicle.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 29, Burbank police located the stolen vehicle, unoccupied, in the 8200 block of Central Avenue. Burbank and Oak Lawn officers searched the area and apprehended a man matching the suspect’s description, found in possession of a loaded handgun.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Damon Trout of Chicago, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. During questioning, police said that Trout confessed to the crime. Surveillance footage allegedly corroborated his involvement, leading to an additional charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Trout’s detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.