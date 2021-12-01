Oak Lawn Community High School student charged with making bomb threats

Five juveniles have been identified by Oak Lawn police as individuals involved in the transmission of bomb threats through social media this month.

The Oak Lawn Police Department concluded their month-long investigation Tuesday in regards to a series of bomb threats made against schools in Oak Lawn and surrounding suburbs, police said.

Four juveniles had already been identified by police prior to Tuesday.

A fifth juvenile, a 16-year-old Oak Lawn Community High School student, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with three counts of disorderly conduct for bomb threats, which were made on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent, and will be petitioned to court on the charges, police said.