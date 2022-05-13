Suburban crime: Man, 15-year-old arrested in connection to Oak Lawn home invasion

Two people were arrested in connection to a home invasion that occurred in Oak Lawn in March.

Oak Lawn police say a man and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with home invasion, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, burglary and aggravated battery.

The incident occurred around 6:10 a.m. on March 22 in the 4600 block of West 105th Place. An elderly woman was the victim after she answered a ring at her door, police said.

The woman was met by another, who was wearing what looked like an orange or red coat.

According to police, the offender was posing as if she was selling candy. During this interaction, a male offender wearing what looked to be a white T-shirt, over a blue hoodie and armed with a handgun forced his way into the home knocking the elderly woman to the ground, police said.

The trio then fled the victim's home, and met with a fourth unknown offender driving a white Kia Optima.

The elderly woman sustained minor injuries, police said.

"Violent crime has become a regional problem, and we need to work together with our neighboring communities if we are going to be successful," said Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer, a former 30-plus year member of the Oak Lawn Police Department. "This is an ongoing investigation and our police will continue to work until all of the offenders are criminally charged"

There are still two other individuals wanted in this incident.

If anyone has information about this matter, please call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907- 4051, or you can TEXT information to 708-613-8477.