Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase

Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday.

Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.

Police said Mitchell was one of three people who broke into the home of a 71-year-old woman in the 105th block of South Kenton Avenue in 2022. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to the statement.

Mitchell was the last of the three suspects to be taken into custody, the statement said.

[L-R] Anthony Mitchell and Gregory Smith. (Village of Oak Lawn)

Last month, an FBI task force arrested 31-year-old Gregory Smith at an apartment in Chicago. He was charged with home invasion and 23 additional felonies including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and habitual armed offender.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 15-year-old, whose identity was withheld because they're a juvenile, was arrested within weeks of the crime, the statement said.

Mitchell will be extradited back to Illinois following a hearing in Houston on local charges, the village said.

"Our Village board and administration are in lock-step when it comes to crimes committed in Oak Lawn, especially violent crime", said Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer. "We will spare no expense to bring perpetrators to justice".

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.