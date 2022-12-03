Oak Lawn hospital shooting: Man shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center

A man was shot and wounded outside a hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside the emergency room of Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to a press release from the village.

A Rockford man, 28, was shot in the left eye. He was rushed into the ER with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses identified the shooting suspect and he was taken into custody.

Village officials said the shooting was relegated to a double murder in Chicago that had happened a short time earlier.