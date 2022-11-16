Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business

An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business.

The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery.

He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.

Citing the violent encounter and break-in, the owner has decided to close up shop.

Reichman Jewelers opened its location at 4439 W. 95th Street in 1984. Before that, the store operated for 76 years in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.