Oak Lawn man charged in Chicago shooting after 7-Eleven robbery

The Brief A 30-year-old Oak Lawn man is charged with attempted first-degree murder in a March shooting in the Loop. Police say the victim was shot multiple times outside a 7-Eleven after the store was robbed. The suspect was arrested about a month later.



An Oak Lawn man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot and seriously injured another man during a robbery outside a Loop convenience store last month.

What we know:

Jaquell Hayes, 30, was arrested Tuesday in the 9700 block of South Pulaski Road in Oak Lawn.

Jaquell Hayes | CPD

Police said Hayes is the person who, on March 13 around 10:41 p.m., entered a 7-Eleven in the 100 block of West Adams Street and began taking items from the shelf.

Hayes then exited the store and shot a 31-year-old man who confronted him, according to police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Hayes ran away after the shooting and was taken into custody just this week, on Tuesday. He is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the man who confronted Hayes was a 7-Eleven employee or a bystander.

What's next:

Hayes is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

The video at the top of this story is dated.